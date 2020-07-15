Back to school: Every districts’ plan for the fall

Utah (ABC4 News) – School districts across the start are preparing mandatory safety plans to return to school in the fall of 2020.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday during the coronavirus press conference all students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks when returning to school this fall. All K-12 students will be asked to wear a mask in the building and on the bus.

Gov. Herbert announced every school district in Utah, all 41 of them, must have a school safety plan in place by August 1, 2020. Even school districts in ‘green’ counties must come up with a safety plan for the fall.

ABC4 News has compiled a list of all 41 school districts and their current fall 2020 safety plans to be submitted by August 1:

Alpine: One of the largest school districts in the state, will resume daily face-to-face instruction for students while also providing an online learning option for those who choose that route.

The ‘Monday early-out schedule’ will now take place every day of the week to give teachers sufficient time to schedule student interaction and to plan in-person and online instruction.

Beaver: The next school board meeting is on July 28, 2020, which is when a plan for the fall will most likely be released.

Box Elder: The Box Elder School Districts board meeting will decide upon their fall plan during their meeting on July 15, 2020. According to the district, the plan will then be released to parents and students shortly after.

Cache County: A complete plan for the upcoming school year will be approved by the school board on July 21, 2020. The school district does have plans in place to start school on August 20, 2020 with a five-day school schedule.

Canyons: Canyons School District plans to host in-person classes in the fall. They will provide online learning options for students to participate in throughout the school year, the online registration process begins July 27, 2020. Students in the online classes will be following the same CSD curriculum maps like those in the in-person classes so all students will be able to seamlessly move between formats.

Carbon: The Carbon School District has a planned meeting to discuss fall 2020 school plans scheduled for July 15, 2020. The final decision will be released on the district’s website and social media.

Daggett: Daggett School District doesn’t have their plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Davis: The Davis School District and Davis County Health Department are working hand in hand to developed guidelines for fall with all students having the opportunity to attend on a regular schedule. School officials say they realize as the state relaxes restrictions, the risk of infection, and the corresponding need to follow health guidelines increases. The district’s “Davis Learns Together” provides additional details.

Duchesne: The Duchesne School District is working on developing a fall of 2020 plan. School officials tell ABC4 News the school board will meet soon to discuss.

Emery: The Emery School District is working on a plan to prepare for returning to school in the fall. School officials say they intend for teachers and students to return in-person on August 25, 2020, with flexibility for individual circumstances. The district’s return plan should be ready around July 20, 2020, and will be posted on the district’s website.

Garfield: Garfield School District doesn’t have their plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Grand County: Grand County School District doesn’t have their plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Granite: Granite School District officials say they are working to provide high quality, individualized learning experience for all students. The board met on July 14, 2020, to discuss fall 2020 safety plans. Decisions will be released pending approval.

Iron County: Iron County School District will meet on July 20, 2020, to draft the final version of their reopening safety plan. Details surrounding their plan will be released on their website.

Jordan: An updated version of the detailed reopening plan will be sent to all families and employees by July 24, 2020. The current plan proposed that Jordan School District students will attend in-person Monday-Thursday with the option to spend Fridays at home. Officials say Fridays will be structured around meeting individual student needs and extending learning from earlier in the week. Students will also be given the option to learn virtually from home instead of returning to school.

Juab: The Juab School District has a scheduled board meeting to discuss the fall 2020 plans scheduled for July 15, 2020. Information will be released on their website.

Kane: The Kane County School District plans to return to school in-person on August 19, 2020, with safety precautions in place. Kane County will host a meeting on July 21, 2020, to draft a final submission of their return plan.

Logan: Logan School District officials are encouraging parents to prepare their children for mask-wearing in the fall by starting those habits now and including face masks as part of your back-to-school shopping. The school says they will release more information regarding the return of students in the fall after July 21, 2020.

Millard: The Millard School District presented its tentative plan for reopening school on July 9, 2020. Information will be shared on their website.

Morgan: Morgan School District doesn’t have its plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Murray: Under Murray School District’s current plan, it will offer classroom, online, and hybrid options for learning. It will also address safety for students, staff, and patrons in a number of different ways. Check out the graphic below provided by the school.

Courtesy: Murray School District

Nebo: In preparation to return to school, Nebo School District is encouraging parents and students to ‘be S.M.A.R.T.’. Staying home when sick, maintaining clean spaces, Advocate for distancing, Remember your mask, and training on hygiene and safety. Students will have the option to be in school every day full-time or they will have the option to be assigned a Nebo remote learning teacher.

North Sanpete: The school board is scheduled to meet on July 21, 2020, where they will finalize the return-to-school plans for the fall. The plan will then shortly be released to parents and students.

North Summit: The school board will meet to finalize an official plan on July 29, 2020. However, information previously finalized will be sent to households containing the varying options for the upcoming school year.

Ogden City: Ogden City School District doesn’t have its plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Park City: Park City School District plans to open for full, in-person instruction for all students. Families can choose a fully online school option as well. In the coming weeks, additional information will be shared with parents and students. The school board is meeting on July 21, 2020, to officially review and adopt the plan.

Piute County: The upcoming plans for school in the fall will be discussed with the school board, community members, principals and parents Thursday evening. Once the plan is finalized, it will be posted to the school district’s website.

Provo City: The school board met Tuesday evening and will release their official plan for returning to school on Thursday morning. The announcement will be released via their website and social media channels.

Rich County: Rich County School District doesn’t have its plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Salt Lake City: There is no final plan in place for the upcoming school year yet however, the district’s facility services have been installing plexiglass barriers in school offices and libraries.

San Juan: According to the district’s Twitter page, the re-entry plan will be formally approved by the school board on July 16, 2020, and will shortly thereafter be released to the public.

Sevier: Sevier School District doesn’t have its plan in place yet but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

South Sanpete: Traditional face-to-face instruction will be available in all schools for all courses. Online/virtual at-home learning will also be available. A complete plan for South Sanpete School District will be released in the coming weeks.

South Summit: The fall school plan will be released at the school board meeting on the July 21, 2020.

Tintic: The school board will meet on the 21st of this month to discuss their return to school plan and to finalize it. After the 21st, the plan will be posted on their web page and distributed to parents and students.

Tooele County: The Tooele County School District released a preliminary plan for the fall and plan to release more details before the state’s deadline of August 1. Students within the district will attend school (If they choose to) Monday-Thursday. Friday will be reserved for online teaching and deep cleaning of the schools. The first week of school will consist of just a half day schedule.

Uintah: Students within Uintah School District will have two options when it comes to learning in the fall. Traditional schools will provide a blended learning model where both face-to-face and online instruction will be provided. Students who are not able to attend school or who would rather participate online will be able to enroll in the Uintah Online School.

The school board has also approved additional personnel to be hired to provide social, emotional and academic support this upcoming school year.

Wasatch: As long as the county remains in the yellow phase of coronavirus precautions, Wasatch School District will follow guidelines such as no gatherings of more than 50 people and strict social distancing. Students and teachers will follow the state’s mandate of wearing a mask

Washington County: Washington County School District doesn’t have its plan in place yet, but it will be announced before the August 1, 2020, deadline.

Wayne: The school board met last week to discuss their back-to-school plan and will release it to the parents and students of the district in the coming weeks.

Weber: Weber School District has outlined moderate precautions, enhanced precautions, and intense precautions. The schools will open under moderate precautions.