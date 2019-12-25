Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card

WINDSOR, England (KSEE/KGPE) – This year’s holiday greeting card from the Duke and Duchess of Windsor shows their son Archie in full-frame – with his parents smiling in the background.
The Christmas greeting sent out by Harry and Meghan was uploaded Monday to the Twitter account of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
It comes as Prince Harry’s office confirms that the family will be in Canada over the Christmas season.
