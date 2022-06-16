Salt Lake City (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz announced last October that the team would be rebranding next season and many people have been speculating about the rebrand.

In February, fan-run social media platform, Jazz Nation, released pictures of the potential new look of Utah Jazz’s new uniforms. There was never any confirmation that these jerseys were official.

Courtesy of Jazz Nation/Twitter

Now, on the eve of the announcement of the new brand and look, social media is buzzing again.

Construction crews were pictured in front of Vivint Arena changing the color of the Jazz Note. The color is being changed from black to purple, one of the original colors of the Jazz. There were even pictures leaked from inside Vivint Arena, showing the floor being changed to the iconic mountain logo brand. The team wore that brand in the late 90s to early 00s. This was the brand worn by the Jazz in their previous finals appearances in 1997 and 1998.

The picture from inside the arena has many Jazz and NBA fans speculating whether the Jazz will be going back to their old look.

The Jazz, who kept the team’s original name from its early days in New Orleans before moving to Utah in 1979, has long been looking for a recognizable and strong branding, having tried several different looks to make a confusing name work in a state not known for jazz music.

The Jazz are set to make the announcement and introduce the rebrand to the world on Friday, June 17 at 11 a.m.