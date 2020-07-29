Are parents confident their children will receive a proper fall education amid COVID-19?

Wearing a mask and face guard as protection against the spread of COVID-19, Garland Independent School District custodian Maria Concha wipes down a chair in the library at Stephens Elementary School in Rowlett, Texas, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Most schools in Utah and around the country are tentatively set to reopen for in-class learning in mid-August. The coronavirus pandemic has yet to slow down, and it should come as no surprise that educators are concerned for their health and safety heading back into the classroom. Additionally, many parents are concerned for not only the safety of their student but the level of education they may receive.

Care.com, an online platform for finding and managing high-quality family care, released its 2020 Back to School survey. It breaks down American parents’ feelings and behaviors towards sending their children back to school safely during COVID-19.

The survey polled 2,000 American parents, they found just how parents are reacting and their attitudes towards the upcoming school year, virtual and homeschooling challenges, where parents plan on spending their money this year with a new virtual landscape and more.

According to the survey, the #1 concern from parents is the fear of their child getting COVID-19 (66%), followed by their child being a carrier of COVID-19 and getting someone else sick (51%).

Attitudes Toward Back-to-School Landscape: 74% of parents are unsatisfied by or don’t know what their local government’s back-to-school plan is and 84% are worried and uncomfortable about their child going back to school.

74% of parents are unsatisfied by or don’t know what their local government’s back-to-school plan is and 84% are worried and uncomfortable about their child going back to school. Virtual Learning and Homeschool Challenges: 83% of parents say they do not feel prepared for virtual learning / homeschooling this fall, and fear their child will not receive a proper education (only 17% of parents feel prepared) and nearly half (45%) say their child not receiving enough social interaction or emotional learning has been the most challenging aspect of virtual learning and home school.

83% of parents say they do not feel prepared for virtual learning / homeschooling this fall, and fear their child will not receive a proper education (only 17% of parents feel prepared) and nearly half (45%) say their child not receiving enough social interaction or emotional learning has been the most challenging aspect of virtual learning and home school. Childcare is More Important Than Ever: 65% of parents anticipate needing more childcare than they currently have this back-to-school season.

65% of parents anticipate needing more childcare than they currently have this back-to-school season. Back to School Spending Amid COVID-19: The top 3 items parents will be purchasing this year that they haven’t purchased in the past are laptop (27%), headphones (22%), desk (21%).

The top 3 items parents will be purchasing this year that they haven’t purchased in the past are laptop (27%), headphones (22%), desk (21%). More Dads Worried Than Moms: 1 in 5 (20%) dads don’t feel prepared for virtual learning or homeschooling compared to only 16% of moms. However,60% of moms say virtual learning or homeschooling have impacted their work life compared to 52% of dads.

When parents were asked what would make them feel most comfortable with the upcoming school year:

1) Continuing virtual or homeschooling until a vaccine (21%)

2) Continuing virtual or homeschooling until there are significantly less cases in their state (20%)

3) A staggered virtual and in-person school schedule (20%)

This uncertainty and anxiety of the upcoming school year has ignited further government conversations as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country.