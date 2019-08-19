Applying for University of Utah made easy with simple application

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Applying for college at the University of Utah just got a lot easier with the Common Application.

Common Application is an undergraduate college admission application that students can use to apply to any of more than 800 member colleges and universities in 49 states and the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, China, and many European.

Applying for college can be a stressful process. The University of Utah has made its application process simpler, more informative and widely available by becoming a member of Common App.

Common App’s online platform provides search tools that will allow prospective students to learn more about the U, and its academic programs, student life and applying for financial aid and scholarships.

Steve Robinson, Senior Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management says the U been doing a lot of marketing work for Common App at Utah schools, teaching high school counselors how to use the application to help ease futures students college application process.

“Well, the Common Application is a website and a service the University of Utah has joined to make it easier for students to apply to come to the university,” Robinson says.

After students explore Common App they can save and submit information they have found on the app to the U and other institutions that participate in the app.

The U is the first public higher education institution in Utah to join Common App. The Robinson says the University of Utah is the first public institution in the state to become part of Common App.

The app went live on August 1 and Robinson says there are already around 100 completed applications.

“Common App will increase exposure and access to our institution by students throughout Utah and across the country and the world, including those who initially may not have been considering the U,” said Steve Robinson, the U’s senior associate vice president for Enrollment Management.

Common App works with almost 900 institutions around the world and supports more than 1 million applicants.

The app also provides access to a streamlined need-based fee waiver that makes it easier for low- and middle-income students to apply to college for free.

The app contains a virtual counselor section providing an online library of articles and videos with college-related advice for students and their parents.

Common App has 24/7 support every day of the year through its Solutions Center.

