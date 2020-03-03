ABC4 asks Utahns about issues important to them and the state ahead of Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Within the last few weeks, several presidential candidates have made campaign stops in Utah just in time for Super Tuesday. ABC4 attended these events to ask attendees about issues at the forefront of their minds as the elections approach.

Though the results varied widely, we noticed a pattern in the topics that are close to Utahns’ hearts in regards to what each candidate had to say.

First, many brought up that they would like the country’s next commander-in-chief to encourage unity amongst different people, a moderate viewpoint, and moral values. Here’s what they had to say:

“Unity… I think she brings a fresh perspective and an ability to unite the country, which I hope resonates with Utah.” (Attendee at Amy Klobuchar campaign)

“I think that she offers a high moral standard, and I think that she’s a pragmatic moderate. And she offers Utahns an option that we can get behind on every level because I find that because she’s a moderate, her politics can be unifying…” (Attendee at Amy Klobuchar campaign)

One campaign attendee said she invited a very conservative friend to a Democratic presidential candidate’s rally.

“…maybe he will appeal to some moderate and Republican voters,” she said. (Attendee at Micheal Bloomberg campaign)

“I’m not Mormon. I’m not part of the same denomination here, and I think it’s important to feel unified, and I think he gives that feeling. Obviously, that’s a broader base, that’s more of a national thing. But I think the people of Utah, the Democrats in Utah need to feel that.” (Attendee at Pete Buttigieg campaign)

“I think it’s critical that we have someone who can bring inclusivity rather than continuing division among people, so I think Utah is a state that is rapidly, relatively speaking, changing and growing, and I think he could really represent what is here.” (Attendee at Pete Buttigieg campaign)

“…in his whole campaign, I think that he instills a culture of belonging, and I think that’s something that can really be unifying, especially in these divisive times.” (Attendee at Pete Buttigieg campaign)

“I’m a gay Christian, and Pete’s values are what drew me to him in the first place. Before there were any policies or anything, I just really realized that he was all about moral values, and I’m just really drawn to him because of that.” (Attendee at Pete Buttigieg campaign)

“I like how she’s not very partisan. Like, she’s not very stuck in her ways. I feel like she would change her ways if evidence came to light about something. I like how she doesn’t paint all Trump supporters with a broad brush. She’s very understanding about their struggles too, unlike a lot of other Democrats who aren’t so much…” (Attendee at Tulsi Gabbard campaign)

“I think she truly has to offer that bipartisanship. I really believe that she wants to bring us together and that she will look beyond party lines to ensure the best for our country as a whole.” (Attendee at Tulsi Gabbard campaign)

Others prioritized healthcare, especially in light of Utah’s opioid crisis.

“Healthcare is really awesome- I would like for us to catch up to the rest of the first world. It would be great to not have to spend $80 for a life-saving inhaler in a red air state.” (Attendee at Bernie Sanders campaign)

“…Utah was hit pretty hard by the Opioid epidemic- it hit me and a lot of my friends. If we had localized medicine, I think a lot of those people would’ve been able to get the help that they needed instead of going to jail or dying in the street or whatever it was.” (Attendee at Bernie Sanders campaign)

“I understand that Utah is still in the thrives of the Opioid epidemic, and I know that we need to deal with that.” (Attendee at Tulsi Gabbard campaign)

Another issue that many people found particularly important was caring for the environment.

“Well, he does believe in global warming, so that’s a bonus, and I think he really does believe in change and making the country a better place, especially in healthcare and jobs and things like that, so that is a definite thing I would look for in somebody I wanted to vote for.” (Attendee at Michael Bloomberg campaign)

“In Utah, she’s going to help the environment. In Utah, that’s what we need because this state is so beautiful, but there are a lot of companies that are coming to drill oil, and they’re going to mess up all the canyons. I know that because they have done it in other countries…” (Attendee at Tulsi Gabbard campaign)

“This presidency has taken away our natural beauty here in Utah, I mean taken it away. That’s what we stand for. Why did I even move here? because I love the mountains. I love the open space… I have my first grandchild due yesterday. I want them to be able to enjoy Utah as they’re growing up and their kids and right now, if we’re going the path we’re going, we won’t have that…” (Attendee at Michael Bloomberg campaign)

Some were concerned about job growth and training.

“… the types of industries that are really important and the jobs and also the types of jobs that are being fazed out for more cleaner energy rather than mining or coal- I think a lot of the job training that she has will be really important for people who are in industries that maybe need huge government subsidies in order to continue to be feasible or successful.” (Attendee at Amy Klobuchar campaign)

The younger generation were looking for someone to represent them and …

“I think that a lot of older generations don’t have faith in our generation, and they’re like, you guys don’t care, when really, we just haven’t been old enough to care and haven’t been old enough to use our voices… I can vote in the actual presidential election- I’ll actually be 18 by then, so I’m coming out to show that I want to be educated, I want to vote. I want to make a difference.” (Attendee at Michael Bloomberg campaign)

ABC4 News found an 8-year-old at one of the campaigns who wanted to share her opinion.

“This is very exciting because I get to meet a female who’s going to run for president and maybe become president,” she said. (Attendee at Amy Klobuchar campaign)

What others are clicking on: