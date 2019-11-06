A teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donated $10,000 to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor

(Tribune Media Wire)- Alex, he’ll take “charity” for $10,000.

Avi Gupta crushed a teen “Jeopardy!” tournament this summer, taking home $100,000, and he’s donating some of his winnings to cancer research in honor of his new buddy Alex Trebek.

In time for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the 18-year-old donated more than $10,000 for pancreatic cancer studies at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon.

Gupta’s donation will also promote early detection of pancreatic cancer — something Trebek himself advocated for in an October PSA. The legendary host announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March.

In a Twitter clip, the Columbia University freshman said he was inspired to give by Trebek, who hosted the June tournament he conquered and is “someone I looked up to my whole life.”

Ever the brainiac, Gupta sneaked a math reference into his gift: $10,314. Those last three digits are a reference to pi, a number he told CNN affiliate KATU represents his “lifelong love of learning and math and science” that eventually led to his “Jeopardy!” win.

Trebek resumed chemotherapy treatments in September, but he’s still hosting the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions” airing this week.

He’s appeared on the show for 35 years. In October, Trebek said he’ll continue to host it as long as his “skills do not diminish,” though he may quit if his condition worsens.

