A party with Soul: Super Bowl gathering for Salt Lake City’s homeless community

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Super Bowl Sunday is pretty much an unofficial holiday for many Americans.

The day of the NFL’s annual championship game typically mutates into a gathering of friends and family, enjoying time together with buffalo chicken dip, cold drinks, a musical performance by a major artist, and discussions over which multi-million-dollar commercial spot was the funniest or most clever.

Oh yeah, there’s also a football game on as well.

For many, however, such as the homeless population, attending a Super Bowl party is something unimaginable.

Super Soul Party, a non-profit organization with roots in New York City, is out to change that by throwing game day parties for homeless folks all over the country, including one set to be held in Salt Lake City.

Partygoers in attendance at a Super Soul Party in 2017 in New York City (Courtesy of Super Soul Party)

For Meir Kay, a filmmaker-slash-YouTuber-slash-do-gooder who threw the first Super Soul Party in Manhattan four years ago, the point of the event isn’t so much about the football, it’s more so about giving a group of human beings who are all too often ignored and removed from typical social settings a chance to feel included and remembered.

“I’m not a big sports fan myself,” Kay admits with a laugh to ABC4.com. “But this is a time when people get together with family and friends, but the people who don’t have that access to that may feel more lonely. The point of these parties is really to connect people to themselves and others and to build dignity and community.”

What started as one Super Bowl party in New York City in 2017 has since spread to a movement that will include a gathering this year in downtown SLC, along with 34 other cities throughout the United States.

To organize the party in Utah, Kay worked with his friend, Rabbi Avremi Zippel, a prominent young voice among the Jewish community in the Intermountain area. The two have known each other for a bit as part of their shared Orthodox Jewish faith, with Kay calling the Utah-based Rabbi, “an incredible leader.”

“It’s beautiful to be in this line of work because we align ourselves with people who have the same vision to bring dignity and connection to people who are less fortunate and may not see themselves as worthy,” Kay says of working with Zippel and others. “And that’s the whole point of the Super Soul Party.”

Set to hold the party at the Ember venue on State Street, Zippel has more than just a few seats with a television screen planned for the event. Like all Super Soul Parties, the one in Salt Lake City will have a hot meal on hand, a few barbers giving free haircuts, a clothing drive to help the attendees get whatever they may need, and social services workers in attendance as well.

Oh yeah, and like every other Super Bowl party in America, the game will be on, too.

While the title bout between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be the main excuse for the event, the human interaction will be the centerpiece, Zippel explains.

“I think that when we see someone struggling with homelessness, naturally, the move is to just hand them a couple of dollars or a sandwich and then quickly roll our window back up and drive off. But when was the last time we sat down on a couch next to someone who’s struggling with homelessness, and ask for their opinion on life or ask if they’re cheering for the Rams or the Bengals or whatever it is to really just provide them that human connection, which we know to be so, so valuable and priceless,” he says.

And regardless of how the game turns out, whether the Rams can clinch the title at home or if the Bengals can pull off yet another upset, it’ll be an unforgettable and perhaps life-altering experience for the invitees. Kay has seen the effects of the Super Soul Parties firsthand, not only for the partygoers, but for the volunteers who lend a hand as well.

“It’s a transformation, even for their body language,” he says of the homeless attendees. “They come in shy, their demeanor hunched over, and then when they leave, they stand up straight, looking everyone in the eye, giving handshakes, going for hugs, feeling comfortable…and on a volunteer perspective, it breaks down walls. That’s really the magic that happens at these events.”

Rabbi Zippel invites anyone looking to volunteer at the Super Soul Party in Salt Lake City to register on this link or to reach out to him via email at avremi@jewishutah.com.