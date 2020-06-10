A look at who has been involved in the Daybell missing children case

FILE – This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven’t been seen since last year. It’s the second search of Chad Daybell’s home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens’ whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – The case of Lori Vallow Daybell’s missing children has captivated the public’s eye over the past 9-months. As the story has developed, many key people involved have spoken out as officials have worked to locate the two children.

Related: Rexburg police confirm two sets of remains found on Daybell property

ABC4 News created a family tree to help people understand the relationships between individuals who have been involved in discovering what happened to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, is the mother of two missing children. Lori and her new husband Chad Daybell were approached by police in Idaho asking where her two children, JJ and Tylee were.

The two fled Idaho and went to Hawaii when investigators started looking into the disappearance of the kids.

Lori was arrested in Hawaii on February 20, 2020. She has since returned to Idaho where she is being held at the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. Her husband, Chad Daybell, was not arrested until June 9, 2020.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been charged with desertion, non-support of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt.

Related: Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors

Chad Daybell (Husband)

Chad Daybell, 51, is the husband to Lori Vallow Daybell. Chad and Lori were married on November 5. 2019.

On June 9, 2020, Chad Daybell was arrested after a search warrant was served on his home in Salem, Idaho. The Rexburg Police Department says there were two sets of remains found on Chad Daybell’s property after the warrant was served.

Related: Rexburg police confirm two sets of remains found on Daybell property

Tammy Daybell (Chad’s former wife, deceased)

Tammy Daybell, 49, was found dead in her home in Salem, Idaho on October 19, 2019 (the same home where police found the two sets of remains). According to authorities, she appeared to have died of natural causes, and she was buried in Springville, Utah, where she once lived.

Since her death, investigators have now ruled her death to be suspicious. Tammy’s body was exhumed from the Springville Evergreen Cemetery in December.

Related: Attorney General takes over Tammy Daybell death investigation

Charles Vallow (Husband)

Lori Daybell’s 4th husband. Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow Daybell divorced in February 2019 in Arizona after Charles filed for divorce. Charles and Lori are the legal parents of missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Charles accused Lori of threatening to kill him if he ever got in her way which prompted him to seek a protection order.

Charles died in July of 2019 after being shot to death in Arizona by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox says he shot Charles in self-defense.

Courtesy: East Idaho News

Related: Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors

Kay Woodcock (Charles’ Sister) and Larry Woodcock

Kay Woodcock is Charles Vallow’s sister. She is married to Larry Woodcock. Kay and Larry are the biological grandparents of JJ Vallow. The couple has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the missing children’s whereabouts.

Related: Grandparents offer $20,000 reward for information on missing Idaho children

JJ Vallow (Adopted son of Lori and Charles Vallow)

Joshua “JJ” Vallow is the adopted son of Lori Vallow Daybell. The 7-year-old hasn’t been seen since September 23, 2019.

JJ was adopted by Lori Vallow Daybell and her late ex-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2014. JJ was born to Kay Woodcock’s son, JJ is the biological grandson to Charles’ sister

Related: Family members react to Lori Daybell’s first court hearing in Idaho

Tylee Ryan (Missing daughter of Lori Vallow Daybell)

Tylee Ryan, 17, is the biological daughter of Lori Vallow Daybell from a prior marriage with Joseph Ryan. Joseph Ryan died from an apparent heart attack in 2018. Tylee was last seen in public in September of 2019. Just prior to being last seen in public, Tylee had moved from Arizona to Idaho with her mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Alex Cox (Lori’s Deceased Brother)

Alex Cox is Lori’s brother. Cox shot and killed Lori’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona and claimed he did so in self-defense. The shooting happened in July of 2019. According to KTVB News in Boise, Cox also shot at Brandon Boudreaux (ex-husband of Lori’s niece) in a drive-by shooting as Cox was driving Charles Vallow’s Jeep. Cox himself then died in December of 2019 in Arizona of a pulmonary blood clot.

Courtesy: East Idaho News

Melani Boudreaux (Pawlowski) (Lori’s Niece)

Melani is Lori’s niece and lived next door to Lori when the children disappeared. Melani’s ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux says she became involved in a “cult where numerous (people) have been killed off like flies”. Brandon claims that Melani is also under investigation in relation to the missing children.

Brandon Boudreaux (ex-Husband of Melani Boudreaux)

Brandon is the ex-husband of Lori’s niece, Melani Boudreaux (Pawlowski). Brandon claims that Alex Cox (Lori’s now-deceased brother) shot at him while driving by his Arizona home in October of 2019. Brandon also says that his ex-wife, Melani, knows of the whereabouts of Tylee and JJ.

Courtesy: East Idaho News

Chad Daybell appeared in court June 10, 2020, after police say they found two sets of remains on his property. During his court hearing, prosecutor Rob Wood said “the remains are children.”

Chad was charged with felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

Lori is currently in the Madison County Jail for desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child in connection to the disappearance of the kids.

Chad Daybell will appear in court again for a probable cause hearing on July 1, 2020.