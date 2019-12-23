A day in the life of a rabbi: preparing for Hanukkah

Early on Sunday morning, latkes sizzled on the stove at Chabad Lubavitch of Utah as the Jewish Community prepared to welcome in Hanukkah.

In Utah, the Jewish population was about 5,650 people in 2018 or .2 percent, according to Jewish Virtual Library.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel is Program Director at Chabad of Utah, the local branch of the largest Jewish Outreach Program. He explained the religious meaning of this holiday, which celebrates a miracle that took place just over 2,000 years ago. It began when a small Jewish army was able to drive a much larger and stronger army out of their land.

“And after they did that, as a way of showing their appreciation towards God, they wanted to kindle the candelabra in the holy temple as a sign of appreciation towards God, and they had only a small bit of oil which was not sufficient to burn for the time they needed it,” Rabbi Zippel said. “They only had enough oil to burn for one day, and nonetheless, they lit it and it burned for eight days. And so the main significance that we observe on Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah.”

He said that traditional Hanukkah foods are oil based or fried in oil in remembrance of the miracle. Rabbi Zippel also discussed his roles in preparing for this significant holiday. Like most days, there is a service at the synagogue at 9 o’clock. He teaches religious school from 10 a.m. to noon.

“In addition to that,” he said, “we are preparing for our menorah lighting this evening in the state capitol rotunda. Tonight we welcome in Hannukah… we’re preparing 500 potato latkes for that. There’s a bunch of small details that need to get wrapped up before tonight… it’s a pretty busy time of year. It’s a special time of year, and it all comes together today.”

The menorah lighting did come together Sunday night at the State Capitol, which Utah Governor Gary Herbert attended and several speakers discussed how to spread light in the world.

Rabbi Zippel said Hanukkah is a busy day with lots of preparations. But what does a rabbi do on an average day?

“For starters, I teach. I teach kids. I teach young adults. I teach regular adults. There’s a lot of programming… so producing all of the different holiday events… It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to connect with people and show them the beauty and the joy of their heritage in an embracing way, in a non-confrontational way,” he said. “And it’s a job that I love.”

He says his favorite thing about his job is watching people develop passion for their faith.

“…realizing that being connected to their faith is not necessarily something they realized that they wanted in their life, but once they find it in their life, it enriches their life in such a powerful way,” he said. “And watching people realize that is really something profound.”

He said he thinks people would appreciate knowing that Utah’s Jewish population is growing and thriving. He said it is amazing for him to see people also getting more involved with their faith.

“We feel welcomed, loved, and invited by citizens throughout the entire state,” Rabbi Zippel said. “There’s a dynamic Jewish community here in town. Which, I think, once people move here, they see that and they get involved in that… Being a rabbi here in Salt Lake City, for me, is the best job in the world.”

