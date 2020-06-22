Utah (ABC4 News) – In the wake of the recent deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, ABC4’s Nicole Neuman sat down with local activist and BYU graduate, Ashanti Devon Blackmon.

The former football player helped us create a special ABC4 presentation to help put in perspective what the Black experience is like for African Americans.

Throughout the course of the conversation, Ashanti and Nicole discuss racism, the mental impact of George Floyd’s death on the Black community as well as recent protests, and safety concerns for Black Americans when it comes to interacting with police.

Ashanti also puts forth some ideas on how our current racially-charged climate can progress forward leading to true change for Black Americans and their communities.

It’s all included in this ABC4 Digital Exclusive “A Catalyst for Change.”