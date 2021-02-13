7 rom-coms to binge Valentine’s Day weekend

(ABC4) – Binge-watching romantic comedies to celebrate Valentine’s day weekend is not only the perfect way to practice COVID-19 safety precautions but also the easiest way to fall in love… and by that we mean with the actors on the big screen, to say the least.

In 2021, there are a handful of rom-coms to choose from, and when it comes to deciding which ones to binge, it may come off overwhelming and nobody wants that especially when things are already feeling that way, to begin with!

Here is a collection of romantic comedies that are family friendly and definitely worth waiting.

It happened one night This 1934 film follows the story of reporter Peter Warne (Clark Gable) and spoiled society woman Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) — together on a bus headed for New York.

While traveling Warne learns Andrews is fleeing her from her millionaire father to be with her disapproved-of new husband. Warne decides to milk the story for all its worth and in the process, falls in love.

Runaway Bride This film follows actress Julia Roberts, a small-town woman who has left three grooms at the altar. A cynical USA Today columnist then decides to write the story causing frustration between not only him and Roberts but also his career.

While you were Sleeping A hopelessly romantic Chicago Transit Authority token collector is mistaken for the fiancée of a coma patient. This is film is a warm family movie and a definite must see!

Return to me This 2000s movie follows the life of a man who falls in love with a woman who received his late wife’s heart after enduring a fatal car accident.

Warm Bodies Change things up with a zombie rom-com for families with teens. This movie follows the relationship between a zombie and a living girl.

Lake House Disclaimer: This film is definitely not a romantic comedy but more so a plain romantic film.

Rotten Tomatoes best sums up the film: “Lake House follows the story of a lonely doctor (Sandra Bullock), who once lived in a beautiful lakeside home, falls in love via letters with its latest resident, a frustrated architect (Keanu Reeves). When they discover that they are living two years apart, the pair must unravel the mystery behind their incredible romance.”