7 drought-tolerant houseplants to add some greenery to your home

(ABC) – Houseplants are pretty trendy right now, and they’re good for your health!

Some health benefits of having indoor plants include stress relief, improved air quality, and higher productivity– all pluses in an era of working from home.

But with the Western United States experiencing intense drought, the thought of buying houseplants might make some feel guilty. Here’s a list of seven drought resistant houseplants that require little water to survive.

Snake plant

Snake Plant (Sansevieria laurentii) : For those guilty of killing houseplants in the past, the Snake Plant might just be for you. Described as “near-indestructible” on homedepot.com, this plant thrives in low light with infrequent watering. In fact, if watered too often, this attractive plant can experience root rot.

This aptly-named plant has tall, firm leaves that vary in color from green to gray with yellow edges that somewhat resemble snakes.

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller) : You may be familiar with this plant due to its medicinal properties. It’s also very simple to care for, according to Gardening Know How. Aloe Vera is a succulent and thrives in dry conditions. It should go completely dry between watering and does best in a soil specifically for cactuses. It will need plenty of bright light and a pot with drainage.

Aloe Vera

Haworthia (Haworthiopsis attenuata): Due to its striped, somewhat spiky leaves, this plant is also known as Zebra Haworthia. Like Aloe Vera, it is a succulent, and therefore, does well in dry conditions with little watering. Succulents Box calls it the best succulent for beginners. World of Succulents says that the plant is very tolerant of underwatering but can develop root rot if overwatered. In the wild, they are found growing in sandy, rocky soils.

Pothos Plant (Epipremnum aureum): Pothos is very easy to care for and a great starter plant that offers a great way to get a pop of green into your home, according to Gardening Know How. The plant can thrive in a variety of environments but generally prefers indirect sunlight. They can grow in both soil or a vase of water.

Keep in mind that the plant is poisonous and shouldn’t be ingested.

Ponytail Palm (Beaucarnea recurvata): This is another plant that can be harmed from overwatering. The Farmer’s Almanac says it thrives on “benign neglect.” But aside from being relatively easy to care for this plant has a unique, attractive appearance and resembles a palm tree. However, it’s not a palm at all – it’s actually more closely related to desert plants like the Agave. The Ponytail Palm will need a clay pot to quickly dry out the soil, bright light, and a pot that drains.

String of Pearls (Senecio rowleyanus): This succulent has a unique look that earned it its name. It really does resemble a string of pearls with bubble-like beads that sprawl over the side of its pot. And for such an interesting-looking plant, it’s very low maintenance. It requires a thorough watering about every couple of weeks, occasional pruning, and bright light.

Air plants (Tillandsia): Haven’t heard of air plants before? These unique plants are easy to care for in that they don’t need a pot or soil! All they really need is air, bright, indirect sunlight, and the occasional water. Air plants can survive for long periods without water, but they thrive when watered once per week. Water them by letting them sit in a water bath for 20 minutes to half an hour, Air Plant Supply Co. says.