7 common parking violations to avoid

(ABC4) – With many heading outdoors for recreation as days get warmer, parking violations are anticipated to rise.

If you are planning on heading outside, whether to go shopping or on outdoor adventures, here are seven common parking violations to definitely avoid.

Double parking Double parking is when a car parks parallel to another vehicle sitting against a curb. Double parking inconveniences other drivers, especially in the event of an emergency.

Resulting in a fine, this parking violation can also interfere with traffic flow if parked on a single-lane road.

Parking on a sidewalk Sidewalks are meant for pedestrians — and in some-cases, cyclists — not for your vehicle.

If you park on the sidewalk, pedestrians may be inclined to walk in a potentially dangerous street rather than remaining safe on the pavement.

Parking without a zone permit If you live in the city, many agencies, schools, and apartments issue a zone permit so specific people can park in a designated area. However, some tend to abuse this regulation and park without one.

When you park your car at a residential zoned parking area without the required permit, you will attract a mandatory fine. Even if you are parked for five minutes, it is not worth the citation.

Parking on a fire lane or near a fire hydrant This is another common parking violation which results in a fine. When you park near an area designated for fire personnel, you are putting the lives of others at risk.

These designated areas are marked with signs and red paint. If you park your car in front of a fire lane or near a fire hydrant, your car will be fined and towed.

Visible fire lanes and fire hydrants are essential for firefighters in case of an emergency. It is their sole duty to rescue and douse flames as quickly as possible, and if your vehicle is in the way, you are restricting the safety of possible human life and the wellbeing of the community.

Not paying for metered parking You are sure to get a fine if you park near a meter and don’t pay it.

This a common parking violation that most tend to forget. Similar to parking without a zone permit, if you are not paying for the spot, you are technically breaking the law.

Parking in the Handicap spot This seems like a no-brainer, but you will be surprised how many tend to violate this regulation.

According to researchers, illegal use of handicapped parking is a major problem affecting the lives of approximately 72% of the estimated 43 million Americans who rely on private automobiles for their transportation.

The handicap parking spot is only for those with a disability and have a permit authorizing them to use the spot.

Neighborhood parking Each city and neighborhood has its own set of parking ordinances, and if you don’t follow them, you will get a fine.

In the City of Nephi for example, officials say, “With the weather starting to look towards summer, this is a friendly reminder that vehicles, recreation items, or the like that are for sale cannot be parked on city streets.”

And in West Valley City, anyone parking within five feet near a driveway, even if it’s their own, will be cited.

So in order to avoid a surprise fine, make sure you read up on your neighborhood regulations and reach out to your local city council to learn more on how you can stay informed.

For more information and resources regarding traffic laws in Utah check out https://www.utcourts.gov/howto/traffic/