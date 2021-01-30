6 COVID-19 date night ideas

(ABC4) – Though COVID-19 is in the air, love is too and that shouldn’t stop you from having a fun date night.

As Valentine’s Day nears, we here at ABC4 have gathered a list of unique COVID-19 date night ideas to help keep your love boat afloat, so sit back and relax. We have your back!

Romantic Backyard Movie Night

Change up your current film-watching routine and take it outside! All you really need is a sheet (or an empty wall), a projector, and a movie. But to spice it up, we recommend including all your favorite snacks, fairy lights, lots of pillows, and blankets.

What you need:

Blank bed sheet

Projector

Favorite movie

Fairy lights

Pillows & Blankets

Sunset on the Salt Flats

For those who love a good sunset, the Bonneville Salt Flats is a must. Not only is its landscape otherworldly but it is a great space for stargazing. So pack up some pillows and blankets and deck out the trunk of your car and head on over.

Bonneville Salt Flats

And if you want to double this date, you could bring the backyard movie night to the flats too! Just hang up your white bed sheet on the side of your car and don’t forget some outdoor chairs.

Blind 5-course meal tasting

If you’re looking for something unique to munch, try eating a 5-course meal but with all courses coming from different locations.

This is a popular trend on TikTok as young adult couples either flip a coin or play rock, paper, scissors to determine who gets to pick where a specific course comes from.

Your blind 5-course meal could range from an appetizer from McDonalds fries to chicken drumsticks from KFC and a dessert from Spilled Milk Ice Cream And Cereal Bar.

Breaking the ice with ice fishing

As snow begins to fall across the state of Utah, the hunt goes on…the hunt for fish that is!

Ditch the typical date night ideas and go and tackle something unconventional like ice fishing.

Ice fishing involves catching fish with lines and fish hooks or spears through an opening in the ice on a frozen body of water.

According to OutdoorFirst, archaeologists have found evidence that ice fishing dates back over 2000 years to native people in what is now the United States and Canada.

Historians believe ice fishing developed in those periods when ice covered the water and people fished through holes cut in the ice to find their next meal.

“The people knew the fish were there, but they had to figure out how to get to them,” shares the adventure site.

According to the DWR, the best spots for ice fishing is Hyrum Reservoir, Mantua Reservoir, East Canyon State Park and Rockport.

Once you have gathered all your gear and picked out a spot, you’re ready to hit the ice!

Flash Mob together

Flash mobbing is when a group of people performs an unusual or seemingly random act in public usually focused on artistic expression.

If you’ve seen the movie “Palm Springs” with Andy Samberg, you might remember the moment both main characters decide randomly to enter a bar and do a full-blown terribly choreographed dance and walk out.

This is a totally spontaneous and unique way to put you and your partner’s confidence to the test! So why not?

And if your dance moves could use some work, taking a couple’s dance class is always an option.

Play “Groupon roulette”

If you are willing to expand your adventure pallet, try out “Groupon roulette.” This is where you pull up Groupon and enter the ‘Things to do’ tab, then out of the first five options, you select one activity to try.

You will have options ranging from trampoline parks to axe-throwing to murder-mystery dinners to local scavenger hunts and escape rooms.

Whatever you may decide on how to spend your date night, we at ABC4 wish you the best.