55% of parents want kids back in classrooms, according to new survey

Utah (ABC4 News) – School districts in Utah have released their back to school plans. Many will offer a number of variations between in-person and at-home learning. With COVID-19 cases still at the forefront of concerns for many people, talks of back to school remains an intensely debated topic.

Sending students back into the classroom with the recommended guidelines may seem nerve-wracking to some parents, but could keeping students at home pose bigger issues?

WalletHub conducted a nationally representative survey which found that 55 percent of parents in the U.S. want schools to meet in person this fall.

WalletHub’s survey examined Americans’ reasons for wanting schools to meet in person or continue remote learning, as well as their thoughts on teachers who conduct remote classes.

Recently, Teachers in the Granite School district voiced many concerns surrounding going back to physical classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of their main concerns is having a full class and not being able to properly social distance.

Wallethub says “parents are a critical element to children’s success, and they are the other half of the partnership with schools! Making every effort to capture the perspectives of parents and families is very crucial right now.”

The Wallethub report reflects the results of a nationally representative online survey of over 1,200 parents.