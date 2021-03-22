5 Utah places you probably have never heard of

UTAH (ABC4) – Spring is here, days are longer, and with numbers of COVID-19 cases significantly lowering as time goes on, getting back outdoors is a complete no-brainer!

Springtime in Utah is an amazing time of year and there are numerous places worth visiting when the sun is out to play.

Here is our list of interesting Utah places to visit, especially during the spring.

Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge in Utah

This location, also known as Dewey Bridge, was Utah’s longest wooden suspension bridge until it was burned down accidentally.

Located in Dewey, Utah, this landmark is best enjoyed during the Spring.

The Dewey bridge is perhaps the only wooden suspension bridge in Utah.

The best way to get there is to get on US 6 onto Highway 128. Then travel southeast and drive for nearly 10 miles. As you come across the Colorado river, immediately turn left and you will be able to see the bridge.

There is a small parking area from which you can walk to the bridge.

📍 Hwy 128, Dewey, UT

Courtesy of Waymark

Courtesy of Waymark

Courtesy of Waymark

Courtesy of Waymark

Utah’s Hawaiian Ghost Town

Located in Skull Valley, this town was once inhabited by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Hawaii. Named Iosepa (Yo-see-pa, Hawaiian for “Joseph” after the church’s founder, Joseph F. Smith), the town was abandoned less than 30 years later.

“New hopefuls came from the Islands only to turn away after seeing what life was like in Iosepa,” officials say. “Gold was being mined in the nearby mountains. Many of the men departed the colony to work in the mines and did not return. As deaths from pure hardship outnumbered births, it was only a question of time until the town itself would die, which it did when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was completed in the Islands and the Kanakas returned to their homeland.”

Today, this Hawaiian Ghost town is left with a mere cemetery and a large memorial. Each year, during Memorial Day weekend, many descendants of the settlers visit and celebrate the town’s history.



Courtesy of Bill Yanneck

Courtesy of Bill Yanneck

Courtesy of Bill Yanneck

Courtesy of Bill Yanneck

The place where Forrest Gump stopped running

If you have seen the film, Forrest Gump, you may know of the place where he finally came to a rest after running across the country. It was Mexican Hat, Utah!

Tom Hanks left his mark after the film was over, and now, fans of the movie are invited to take on the very same journey.

Not only is this an iconic gem to come across, but visitors will also be surrounded by amazing parks like Monument Valley, Mexican Hat Rock, and the Valley of the Gods.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Irvin & Roadside America

Courtesy of Jeff Thisted & Roadside America

Courtesy of Katrina & Roadside America

Wind Cave Tunnels

This is a beautiful hike in the spring when visitors can expect to come across beautiful wildflowers and unique rock formations.

Located in Logan, Utah, the wind caves give visitors the entire scan of Logan Canyon. The hike for this trail is about four miles long, with an elevation gain of about 1,095 feet.

Dogs are welcomed on the trail but require a leash.

The place for mummies

This place is definitely interesting and a place you must tour in Salt Lake City.

According to the website, the Summum Pyramid was completed in 1979 by the donations and volunteer labor.

The Summum Pyramid is known to provide mummification services for people and pets and also produces nectar in likeness of that very same era.

“Our sanctuary was built with the intention of re-producing divine nectars whose recipe pre-dates that of the oldest wineries; nectars that in ancient times were referred to as ‘Nectar of the Gods.’ But because of its use in creating the Nectar Publications and because local and federal authorities refuse to acknowledge the creation and use of the nectars as a religious practice, Summum is forced to license the sanctuary as a winery and received its license in 1980,” it’s website reads.

Officials say the Summum Sanctuary is the first federally bonded winery in the state of Utah.