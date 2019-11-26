5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year and many Utahns are hitting the road to make it to their friends and family by Thanksgiving.

Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol gives these five tips for staying safe through your travels.

Sgt. Street says first and foremost take the time to go over the maintenance of your vehicle. He says to make sure you have enough windshield wiper fluid and adequate tread on your tires in case you encounter adverse weather conditions.

“I would recommend to motorists to take the time to go over the maintenance of your vehicle,” Sgt. Street says.

Second, he says to always remember weather conditions could cause you to adapt to the laws.

“Make sure they have plenty of following distance. State law requires 2 seconds following distance at all times and that’s in ideal conditions, but when conditions deteriorate from the ideal we want to increase that following distance to give our selves more time to react.”

Third, speed limits are for the ideal. Often time during holiday travel the traffic and weather make for the unideal conditions. Sgt. Street says.

“Once that roadway gets cold and the rubber on our tires doesn’t grip it the same way, you should consider slowing down 5 or 10 miles per hour from that posted speed limit.”

Fourth, look down the roadway 12 to 15 seconds. “Don’t be caught where you’re just staring at the taillights in front of you. Otherwise, a quick decision or they have to dynamite their breaks for trouble on the roadway, you’re already behind the power curve.”

Fifth, ensure you’re giving yourself plenty of time. “Planning ahead…making sure that you’re not putting yourself in a position where you have to rush what the condition of the roadway present.

The Utah Department of Transportation also listed the following tips for holiday travelers. UDOT officials say holiday traffic is expected to be heaviest on I-15 Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and advise leaving early in the day or late in the evening to help reduce delays.

Wednesday’s weather is expected to include high storm activity, which could impact these estimates. On Sunday after Thanksgiving. See ABC4 Pinpoint Weather for updated storm patterns.

