4th of July weekend brings spike in registrations at SLCC

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Monday after the 4th of July at Salt Lake Community College’s peak registration day.

Curt Larsen, Associate VP of Student Success at SLCC says, “You get together with friends and family, around the BBQ eating some watermelon and the topic of ‘what are you doing for the rest of your life comes up.'”

According to Larsen, this grilling seemingly prompts students to seek higher education. Students often seek out SLCC due to its small class sizes, affordable prices, and flexible schedules, which make it possible to work while taking classes.

Prince Nwendo, a student at SLCC says he appreciates the inclusive culture students at SLCC have created.

“Here at SLCC they make you feel like a person, not just a number…” Nwendo said.

Just over 50 percent of SLCC students transfer to the University of Utah to complete their education.

“We are just tucked away in everybody’s backyard, we’re kinda a best-kept secret even though we have 60 thousand students over the couse of a year,” Larsen says.

