2021 ACCORDING TO PSYCHICS: COVID-19 ends, families reunite, Neuralink takes off…and zombies?

UTAH (ABC4) – 2021. We made it.

While no one can say what 2021 will look like for certain, ABC4 spoke with a few local intuitives and turned to the readings of renowned psychic Nostradamus to get a glimpse of how they think the year will play out.

So while 2020 caught us by surprise, we want to go into the new year prepared. This is what these spiritual gurus have to say…

Utah Psychics | Nostradamus’ Predictions

2021 IN A NUTSHELL

Barrett shares that in 2021, the world will focus more on meaningful communication and communities will recognize the importance of interpersonal relationships.

Starting early spring, friends and families will come together and understand the deeper value of their perceived connection. Overall, relationships will improve greatly but then as the year progresses it will dwindle back down.

COVID-19

In regards to COVID-19, the vaccine will phase out the virus, and more individuals will attempt to assimilate back into society, Barrett believes.

The new strain will not greatly affect our communities as long as COVID-19 precautions are taken into consideration.

“The strain is nothing new and unusual,” shares Barrett.

A challenge going forward will be figuring out a new normal, however the challenge will be alleviated with gracious and opportunistic people.

Overall in 2021, COVID-19 will phase out and it will allow others to delve deeper into their interpersonal relationships and help those to finally perceive value in human connection, according to Barrett.

TRAVEL

After 2-3 weeks of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, individuals will yearn for seeking friends and families. Travel will then significantly increase across the nation as soon as early spring.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

According to Barrett, Biden’s reign will not make any difference in anyone’s day-to-day life. People will continue on with their regular schedules and not much will change. Life will go on.

There will be a few conservative protests but the majority will continue on with their lives.

TECHNOLOGY

In 2020, big corporations (IG, ZOOM, FB, etc.) made moves to electronically connect individuals together, creating more of an ‘instant society’ and amplified their control over what people think, feel, say and/or do, says our local intuitive.

“As we get over the COVID season, we will continue to still see a-lot of that…But as we invest in more meaningful conversations, I see that degree of control lessening,” he shares.

In 2021, there will also be a rising fear of technological advances.

There will be people who do not understand the focal standpoints of the new developments, resulting in protests. In response, the government will then try to administer some sort of control over it.

Rin Barrett shares that Elon Musk’s Neuralink will also be successful in helping those who are inefficient in some way like someone’s who’s had a stroke, paralysis, or cognitive dissonance; fundamentally changing some people’s lives.

“We’re then going to start having discussions about what is really good, and what really isn’t and when are we playing God, and it will cause mass confusion,” he says. “Ultimately, the technology will roll out and it will do a lot of good in the world, and it will take time for some people to get used to the idea.”

UTAH

According to Barrett, with remote work availability, individuals will be drawn closer to Utah.

Due to the state’s unique landscape, community, and culture, many people especially from the West Coast will flock to the city. The state’s population will then dramatically increase as the year goes on..

When asked about Spencer Cox and how his first year as Utah’s 18th Governor will turn out, the spiritual guru shares that most policies will remain the same.

“There will be minor changes, here and there, but overall there will be no major change in government,” Barrett concludes.

2021 IN A NUTSHELL

“We arrive at 2021 with the cards reflecting the tremendous shifts that so many have been calling for throughout 2020,” reads psychic Suzanne Wagner. “While there is much to do and many things to navigate, we are on a healing trajectory…It seems as if we are slowly coming to our senses.”

According to Wagner, this year the world will tilt away from insanity and lean towards the deep feelings and sensitivities that have been broken open in 2020s ‘atmosphere of deception and hate’.

Communities will gather and prioritize goodness.

“We are moving into a place where we have to regain moral control over an out

of control society. We will witness a tremendous amount of diplomacy, patience, and

endurance to appease those whose hearts hold so much rage and hate still,” she adds.

INTUITIVE PREDICTIONS FOR 2021

According to Wagner, 2021 will bring people back to their center; individuals are beginning to realize that for the last 12 months they were the problem but now also the solution.

Pulling the card with the Mayan glyph, Cib, Wagner reads; “Cib represents the mystical emissary of solar consciousness. He brings wisdom by ushering in grace. Cib teaches trust. The type of trust where you learn to become one with the path that you are on.”

Wagner emphasizes that in 2021, people will be able to reconnect to their highest self and begin to gain confidence and trust in their own thoughts and abilities without the help of others.

“Cib teaches that the path is not ‘out there’ but inside you. That is the only perfect path. It is about trusting what your heart tells you rather than words on a page, voices of influence, or laws of the land,” she shares. “Your spirit knows the way. All we have to do is to learn to follow that energy and let it lead us through our own karmic maze and into a more enlightened state of being.”

2021 NUMEROLOGY

In regards to numerology, Wagner’s insights share that 2021 is the year of feminine power with the number 5. She informs that the number is associated with the mysteries of healing, teaching, and the feminine arts.

“In many traditions, this is the number of self-sacrifice. Often healing requires us to ‘let go’ of perceptions and beliefs that are causing more harm than good,” Wagner tells.

“In the most positive sense, this number is about helping others, healing each other and the planet, and recognizing that to make big shifts we need to work together,” she reads. “In the negative, this number will trigger some to move into selfish resistance and refuse to change. Stubbornness is the way they intend to hold onto power and feel strong in a rapidly changing world.”

The number 5 goes on to inform that 2021 will highly focus on reconnecting back to Earth.

“This number will help us reclaim our stewardship role in protecting and stabilizing this planet rather than the old barbaric ways of ownership, destruction, and using up the essential resources that keep us alive,” Wagner says.

The spiritual guru also adds that the 5 represents a health crisis year and if we don’t prioritize our planet’s well-being, the ‘disease’ will not disappear.

“I do believe that a vaccine will be more available to the masses from June 2021 forward. And that is a very good thing. But I also believe that we may never completely get rid of Covid and just like the flu, we will get a flu and Covid shot each year until we reach some point when I do believe it will

disappear of its own accord,” she tells. “I think this disease is a wakeup call for the survival of the planet and when the planet is in better balance this disease will seem to evaporate.”

LESSONS FOR JANUARY

As we begin to embark on the new year, Suzanne Wagner shares her intuition for January.

“The Princess of Wands repeats and sets a tone for January. And that tone is “higher learning”. While this card is about grounded fire, for some that means it is time to get a job done. But also a warning that there is cunning and deception beneath the fiery flow,” she reads. “This card gives a hopeful enthusiasm to many but it can make those that operate from a place of shallowness and self-importance… highly aggressive.”

Wagner goes on to say that on Jan. 20, there will be many unprecedented problems squaring off.

“Be warned the Inauguration Day is going to be one for the record books. There will be those who intend to create smoke bombs to confuse and conflate in this era of transition. Some refuse to ‘go quietly into the night’,” she warns. “There are those that want to feel the nebulousness of this event to further support the belief in an unfair election.”

According to the cards, the only way to play the first quarter of 2021 is to be patient, trust the universal flow, know that the time of Aquarius has arrived and those that don’t want it to be true will have to bend the knee to this new reality that cannot and will not be stopped.

If there is a theme this year it is “Accountability and Consequence”.

Wagner tells ABC4 that in 2021, many will need to become realistic with their expectations and recognize that there is a long and very hard road ahead filled with obstacles intended to thwart all forward progress.

“In 2020, our job was just about keeping it all together,” she shares. “We have survived and we should be very proud of that.”

What is Nostradamus saying about 2021?

According to Nostradamus, 2021 will be packed with events that will forever shape the future of humanity.

Nostradamus, born in the 16th century, also best known for his book Les Prophéties, would express prophecies in verses, called quatrains. Many of his predictions later illustrating the rise to power of Adolf Hitler, and the Second World War.

The famous prophecizer shares that in 2021, a scientist will create a biological weapon and produce a virus that can turn humankind into zombies (as interpreted by astrologists).

“Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed. Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows, Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: The Great One to be no more, all the world to end.”

He also goes on to say that great solar storms will impact Earth causing water to rise and grounds to fall underneath. According to analysts, this quatrain is interpreted as California experiencing devasting blows.

“The sloping park, great calamity, Through the Lands of the West and Lombardy The fire in the ship, plague, and captivity; Mercury in Sagittarius, Saturn fading.”

To read more of Nostradamus’ predictions click here.

However the year may turn out, we at ABC4 are determined to make the best of the circumstances and continue to be #There4U.

**Predictions for 2021 are not based on factual evidence, but are insights shared by local and international psychics***