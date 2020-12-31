2020 REWIND: Revisiting the year, month by month

(ABC4) – As we prepare to ring in the new year, it’s important to look back and reflect on the events that not only took our world by storm but built our resilience.

Below are the key stories that shaped each month of 2020.

JANUARY

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general firing a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi airbase housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt “no longer exists,” federal prosecutors told a judge.

More Utah Firefighters get ready to help fight the fires in Australia Utah firefighters are on their way to Australia to help battle wildfires that are destroying thousands of acres and displacing the public.

China scrambles to contain mysterious virus China’s leader called the accelerating spread of a new virus a grave situation, as cities from the outbreak’s epicenter in central China to Hong Kong scrambled to contain an illness that has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41.

Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California.

FEBRUARY

Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from Royal family Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decide to drop the labels and relocate to California.

To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die A mom calls on schools and parents to teach children disability awareness after a bullying incident left her 9-year-old son in tears, saying he wants to die.

Harvey Weinstein verdict is reached Actress Mira Sorvino broke down in tears as she described her reaction to the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein: relief, that the fallen movie mogul would not go unpunished.

MARCH

COVID-19 reaches Utah Monday, March 16, 1:05 PM. A total of 29 Utah residents and seven visitors have tested positive for the virus.

Las Vegas Strip goes dark Everything from hotels/casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms, and many retail stores close at the governor’s request.

WHO declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declares that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

APRIL

The world enters quarantine As the world begins to implement stay at home orders, Utah attempts to follow suit. Companies even decide to create quarantine-based competitions to alleviate the change.

South Korea maintains Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue South Korea’s government has dismissed rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition, as speculation about his health intensifies amid the North’s silence on his whereabouts.

Bangladesh rescues 396 Rohingya drifting at sea for weeks Bangladesh’s coast guard has rescued 396 starving Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, officials said.

AMC says it will no longer show Universal movies after ‘Trolls’ controversy Universal Studios decided to test out a PVOD release on the date that the movie would have released theatrically, causing AMC to take a huge financial hit.

MAY

Murder Hornets Spotted in the US “Murder hornets” are now in the United States. Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species, and they have been found in the U.S. for the first time.

National Guard called after Salt Lake City protest erupts in vandalism, violence The peaceful protest turned violent as a police car was reportedly flipped and another car set on fire.

Virus, heat wave and locusts form perfect storm in India As if the coronavirus wasn’t enough, India grappled with scorching temperatures and the worst locust invasion in decades as authorities prepared for the end of a monthslong lockdown despite recording thousands of new infections every day.

JUNE

George Floyd’s death an American tragedy with global echoes The outpouring of outrage and support following George Floyd’s death reflects deep-seated racial inequalities within the United States.

Hong Kong Protests China approves a contentious national security law for Hong Kong that takes direct aim at some of the actions of anti-government protesters.

Yellowstone experiences nearly a dozen earthquakes in 24 hours According to an article from Science Alert an area near Yellowstone National Park experienced nearly a dozen earthquakes.

Utah experiences 37 wildfires over a single weekend More than 20 of the fires were human-caused, officials tell ABC4 News.

JULY

Utah Unemployment claims rise as pandemic numbers increase, admin support and management jobs lost As pandemic numbers increase so does unemployment.

The bubonic plague makes an appearance in the United States Health officials in one Colorado county are warning residents after a squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague.

Fire at French cathedral in Nantes destroys famed organ French officials launched an arson inquiry after a fire broke out in the famed Gothic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of the western French city of Nantes.

Global death toll for pandemic now above 600,000 Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000.

AUGUST

Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 135 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks flooded with glass and rubble.

U.S. Marshals find 39 missing children in Georgia The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local authorities to rescue 26 missing children and ensure the safe location of 13 others during a two-week operation in Georgia.

Biden to formally accept Democratic Party’s presidential nomination Former Vice President Joe Biden will address the nation from Delaware and formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43 Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, dies of cancer.

‘No more masks’: Hundreds attend anti-mask mandate rally in Utah “George Floyd was saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and then he died,” St. George resident Shauna Kinville said. “Now we’re wearing a mask and saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ but we’re being forced to wear them.”

SEPTEMBER

Social media buzzing with water skiing baby from St. George A St. George baby is the latest craze on social media after his parents say he is the youngest person to ever water ski.

West Coast skies turn red Hazy clouds of smoke from dozens of wildfires darkened the sky to an eerie red glow over much of the West Coast, keeping street lights illuminated during the day and putting residents on edge.

OCTOBER

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research Three scientists win the Nobel Prize in physics for establishing the all-too-weird reality of black holes.

A game for Kobe In the NBA Finals, LA Lakers beat Miami Heat 106-93. “The Lakers said they were playing the rest of the season in Kobe’s memory.“

A second wave of COVID-19 This comes as record-high daily cases hit several European countries. Spain declared a state of emergency for Madrid amid increasing tensions between local and national authorities over virus containment measures.

NOVEMBER

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg The biggest national headline of the day: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of pancreatic cancer. Condolences and tributes are pouring in across the country, including from our leaders here in Utah.

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims Johnny Depp lost his high-stakes libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater,” as a British judge said he believed the actor had abused ex-wife Amber Heard to such an extent that she frequently feared for her life.

Pop singer, Harry Styles becomes first-ever solo male cover star for US Vogue Harry Styles graces the cover of Vogue magazine

DECEMBER

‘Juno’ star Elliot Page announces he is transgender “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot,” The star wrote on Instagram.

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s lawsuit against Biden’s victory The Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

COVID-19 Vaccines begin rollout The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States, as the nation’s pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

Tom Cruise wraps Mission Tom Cruise has reportedly shut down production on Mission: Impossible 7 to take an earlier-than-planned Christmas break after yelling at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

A RV explodes downtown in Nashville, Christmas day At around 6:30 a.m. Christmas morning, an RV explodes. Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Ty Jordan, Ute Running-Back dead at 19, accidental shooting A Texas medical examiner’s office says that standout University of Utah running back Ty Jordan died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas Day.

Though 2020 has been more than we bargained for, the year allowed us to grow and understand our humanity in a different light. As we ring in 2021, we will not be wiser but stronger as well.

From us to you, Happy New Year.