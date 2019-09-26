10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One ten-year-old from Magna is bringing in his 10th year of life with a gesture well beyond his years.

Justus Decker from Magna is inspiring others and making a difference by choosing to use his birthday and can crushing money to buy hygiene essentials for homeless people living in Salt Lake City.

Justus Decker

Justus and the Decker family strive to help those around them in need. Justus says serving others has always been a big deal to his family.

My family has done a lot for the homeless; my brother did a project for the homeless…and so I started to think, ‘I should do some things’…”

Justus’ parents Brooke and Brad Decker say the idea was all his own. He wanted to donate his birthday money and had been working collecting cans.

When he had enough saved up they visited the Salt Lake Rescue Mission website and looked up what supplies and other donations were needed.









“This is pretty awesome! When he came and told us that he wanted to spend his own money on it we obviously jumped on board because we’ve always done stuff to support the homeless…but this is all him, we just helped him put it all together,” Brooke says.

Dad, Brad Decker says they didn’t do this for the recognition. He says “everybody at some point or another in their life needs help.” He says his family prioritizes service because you never know when you’ll be the person looking for help.

“Paying it forward, so many people want to be paid back but ya know if everybody is receiving then nobody gives there’s nothing to receive at some point…so when you can give it’s the best to give,” Brad says.

