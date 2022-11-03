SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Now that Halloween is over, you may be maybe thinking about ways to prevent yourself from packing on the pounds this holiday season, and Registered Dietician Trish Brimhall of Nutritious Intent has some helpful holiday nutrition tips.

Don't skip, restrict, or starve prior to a holiday eating event. Research shows that people who skip breakfast tend to make up that energy later in the day – sometimes in excess. Instead of skipping breakfast, stock up on items like ready-to-drink shakes that make a balanced breakfast simple and convenient. Remember, saving up calories not only backfires, but it also tends to feed a dangerous diet mentality and erodes one's relationship with food. With a delicious holiday meal, buffet, or eating event looming – do your best to maintain a regular eating routine.

Coffee drinkers can boost the protein in their morning routine by adding in protein supplements. Remember, saving up calories not only backfires, but it also tends to feed a dangerous diet mentality and erodes one's relationship with food. With a delicious holiday meal, buffet, or eating event looming – do your best to maintain a regular eating routine.

Hydrate wisely. It is thought that three-quarters of Americans are chronically under-hydrated. Keeping water as the go-to not only helps maintain mood stability, mental clarity, and healthy digestion, but it also prevents headaches and other physical maladies. We often mistake thirst for hunger, so drink first, and then reassess your hunger level. Also, don’t wait on physical cues of thirst to drink. Having those festive beverages is a fun and delicious part of the holiday season, but keep water in your routine category and the other beverages in the occasional category.

Enjoy seasonal produce and its health benefits. Whether it’s root veggies, squash, citrus, apples, or pomegranates – make produce a priority in your daily eating routine. Not only does it help keep energy intake balanced, but it provides a lot of the nutrients we need to keep a healthy immune system this winter. Vitamins A and C, as well as Potassium and fiber, are just a few of the powerhouse nutrients you’ll find in winter produce that can help keep your immune system strong as well as lower your disease risk.

Skip the guilt. Don’t view the next two months as a springboard for future diet behavior in January. This means rejecting the common tendency toward feeling guilt or shame for eating. Diet behavior is not only the most consistent predictor of weight gain, but also leads to feelings of failure, anxiety, and depression. Plus, they’re a precursor to disordered eating behaviors. So, give up the guilt, enjoy a delicious, healthy holiday, and refuse to plan on dieting.