UPDATE: SLC Fire Dept rescues worker trapped in chemical transport tank

UPDATE: TUESDAY, DEC. 14, 3:18 pm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. successfully rescued a reportedly unconscious worker who was in a chemical transport tank Tuesday afternoon.
The worker was inside the tank located 4285 W. 1385 S.
All rescue workers have also been reported safe.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A confined space rescue is underway in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Fire Dept has reported an unconscious worker in a chemical transport tank at 4285 W. and 1385 S.
Heavy Rescue and Hazmat crews are currently on scene for the attempted rescue.
