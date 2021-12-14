UPDATE: SLC Fire Dept rescues worker trapped in chemical transport tank

UPDATE: TUESDAY, DEC. 14, 3:18 pm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. successfully rescued a reportedly unconscious worker who was in a chemical transport tank Tuesday afternoon.

The worker was inside the tank located 4285 W. 1385 S.

All rescue workers have also been reported safe.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A confined space rescue is underway in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Fire Dept has reported an unconscious worker in a chemical transport tank at 4285 W. and 1385 S.

Heavy Rescue and Hazmat crews are currently on scene for the attempted rescue.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

