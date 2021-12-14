UPDATE: SLC Fire Dept rescues worker trapped in chemical transport tank

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Although Salt Lake City is often a stop on most major artists' North American tours, the city has never been lauded as a music mecca in itself. However, several of today’s top artists to watch, like Ritt Momney, The National Parks, and The Backseat Lovers, are products of the local area. Salt Lake also draws big-name performers – think Diplo, Death Cab for Cutie, and Sylvan Esso – back to the valley, again and again, to perform at local festivals, concert series, or in their own tours. But whether these artists have local roots or not, they all have something in common: local venue Kilby Court.

“It’s a rite of passage, I think,” says Will Sartain, co-owner and talent buyer at Kilby Court, of the venue’s place in local music culture. “Kilby is great because it just provides that first step all the way up.”