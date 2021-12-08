UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after being ejected from car in Taylorsville

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 12/8/21 7:13 p.m.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person was critically injured after being ejected from their car Wednesday evening in Taylorsville.

It was reported that a person was driving erratically before going off to the right side of the road and then rolling back to the left side. That driver was ejected and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is still only one lane open at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: ‘Serious’ crash on I-215 in Taylorsville causing major delays

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A serious crash on I-215 in Taylorsville is causing major delays Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at Northbound I-215 W at 4700 South. Multiple lanes are closed and drivers should expect major delays.

Officials tell ABC4 that critical injuries are being reported and all lanes are blocked except one.

Drivers are advised to consider taking other routes while traveling through that area.

Driver Alert: WB I-215 S is closed at Redwood Rd in Taylorsville due to a crash. Expect major delay and consider an alternate route. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 9, 2021 Courtesy: UDOT

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash at this time.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.