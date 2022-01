CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a serious crash in Carbon County Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened on SR-6 at milepost 215 near Scofield Reservoir.

One man was killed in the crash.

The crash resulted from a single-car rollover and severe injuries have been reported.

One lane is currently blocked heading Eastbound.

Police ask that drivers use caution if in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.