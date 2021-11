HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT – NOVEMBER 19: F-35A’s of Hill Air Force Bases 388th and 419th fighter wings land and taxi after a training exercise on November 19, 2018 in Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This combat training exercise is to help the 388th and 419th, the only combat ready units for the F-35A’s, to be ready to launch multiple aircraft on short notice in the defense of the country. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – A security incident is happening at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Hill Air Force Base says to expect delays at all gates to both inbound and outbound traffic.

Officials have not provided any further details on the incident.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.