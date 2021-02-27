DEVELOPING: Riverton trench collapses, worker trapped, police say

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officers rush to the scene of a trench collapse where officials say a person is allegedly trapped, Saturday.

On February 27, dispatch confirms that a trench has collapsed in the area of 13700 south Lovers Lane in Riverton around 12:40 p.m.

Officials say that it is believed a worker was ‘inside a piece of machinery’ when the trench collapsed.

Unified Fire and heavy rescue units are currently on scene assessing the incident. A medic helicopter is on standby.

The cause and the condition of the person remains unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as more develops.

