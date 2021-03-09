1 person dead, multiple others injured after shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4)- The Unified Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting in Kearns on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Rosie Rivera of the Unified Police Department, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 5380 West and 5400 South in Kearns.

Sheriff Rivera says there was an altercation among people in cars gathered in the parking lot of the church, which lead to several shots being fired. One person who was inside a car in the parking lot was killed. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Of those people injured in the shooting, one person is in serious condition and another is in critical condition.

Officials say the suspects in the shooting carjacked another vehicle and drove off.

Witnesses told police that a red Saturn, which possibly had 4 passengers, was seen leaving the parking lot after the shooting

UPD is advising that all those who live south of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 5380 W 5400 S or who live on Leprechaun Dr. to avoid this area. Officials also ask anyone who sees any “suspicious people” to call 911.

ABC4 has a crew on scene gathering more information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available