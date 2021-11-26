Police officer and suspect shot in South Jordan, both in stable condition

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A police officer was shot in South Jordan Friday night by a suspect.

The shooting happened at a home near 10400 S. and 2200 W.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, officers were searching for a suspect in an active stolen vehicle case. The suspect also had other outstanding warrants for other crimes.

When officers arrived, they found the male suspect in the basement of the home. The suspect then fired several shots at officers, striking one of the officers in the lower leg.

Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. Both the suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital where they are both said to be in stable condition.

The identity of the suspect and officer have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will update when more information becomes available.