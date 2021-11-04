DEVELOPING: Police investigating a stabbing in Sandy

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday morning in Sandy involving a man and a woman.

Police say around 7:30 a.m., dispatchers started getting multiple 911 hangup calls believed to be inside a car because the call pinged in multiple locations.

A 25-year-old man was located with stab wounds to his face and hands accompanied by a 35-year-old woman who had minor injuries.

According to police, the man was stabbed in Sandy but was later located in Cottonwood Heights.

Police are still investigating what caused the woman’s injuries.

Both the man and woman were transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.