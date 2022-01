SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A pedestrian has been killed Tuesday night after being struck by a van in Salt Lake City.

The fatal crash happened at 1460 South State Street, Salt Lake City Police said in a tweet.

Currently, Southbound State Street is closed from 1300 South to Cleveland Avenue as crews investigate.

ABC4 has a crew heading to the scene right now to gather more details.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED