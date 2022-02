MURRY, Utah (ABC4) – A gas line has erupted in Murray City Thursday afternoon and officials are asking some residents to shelter in place.

Residents in the area of Vine St. between 18th E. and 13th E. have been asked to take shelter in an indoor space until further notice.

Parents of students at Woodstock Elementary are unable to use Vine to pick up their children.

There is currently no time estimate for repair.

If residents in the area smell gas, call Dominion Energy at (866)-366-43567.Â