DEVELOPING: Fatal crash causes delays on I-15 in Pleasant Grove

Courtesy: UDOT

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on I-15 in Pleasant Grove.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Milepost 275 on Southbound I-15.

This photo from a nearby traffic camera shows emergency crews on the scene of the crash with traffic moving by in the right lanes:

Courtesy: UDOT

No further information on the crash has been released. UDOT says drivers should expect delays during their evening commute.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

