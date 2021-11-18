Fatal crash claims lives of child, elderly man in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash claimed the lives of an elderly man and a small child Thursday afternoon in Provo.

Officers responded to the crash at 613 West Lakeview Parkway around 2:30 p.m. The head-on collision was between two pickup trucks. The crash caused one pickup to catch fire with a citizen responding quickly to extinguish it, Provo Police said in a tweet.

Courtesy: Provo Police

Courtesy: Provo Police

One person who died was a 75-year-old man from one of the vehicles. Another victim was a 5-year old child from the other vehicle.

The Provo Fire Department assisted several people who were trapped inside their vehicles.

The Provo Police Traffic Team is currently investigating the crash.

ABC4 will update the story once more information becomes available.