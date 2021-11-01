UPDATE: Crews rescue man trapped in a trench collapse in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A construction worker has been rescued after becoming trapped in a trench collapse in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

Officials responded to reports of a structural collapse behind a home on 4th Avenue just before 5 p.m., where they say a man was trapped.

Workers were in the back of the home when part of the foundation failed, trapping one of the workers who officials say is approximately 30-years-old and was stuck under the foundation materials.

Crews were able to rescue the man in under 30 minutes and the man has been transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Officials say 4th street is currently closed.

