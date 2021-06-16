BREAKING: Massive structure fire burns in Millcreek, over 2,500 people in area without power

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire in Millcreek Wednesday evening.

According to Patrick Costin with Unified Fire Authority, shortly after 5 p.m., firefighters from multiple agencies responded to several reports of a structure fire near 3300 S. Highland Drive.

When firefighters arrived, massive flames could be seen on multiple sides of a building under construction.

Officials say they are concerned that the building may collapse due to damage from the flames, and firefighters are battling the fire from a safe distance.

It is unknown if any people were inside the building when the flames erupted.

Cell phone video footage taken on the scene shows smoke and flames towering over the area as cars drive by.

While no firefighters were injured, one person was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the fire. Their condition is not known at this time.

Power lines are down in the area of the fire. According to Rocky Mountain Power, a recent outage in Millcreek has affected over 2,500 people.

We’re aware of the outage in Millcreek, Utah affecting approximately 2,510 customers. The cause of the outage in under investigation. The estimated time of restoration is 10:30 pm. For updates, please visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text OUT to 759677. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) June 16, 2021

Millcreek city officials are asking the public to avoid the area as firefighters work to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.