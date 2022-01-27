Body found in Jordan River, investigation underway

THURSDAY 1/27/22 2:06 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say the body was found near the area of 730 N. Riverside Drive. Authorities received reports of the body in the Jordan River around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The body was recovered with the assistance of the Salt Lake City Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team.

Homicide detectives along with crime lab technicians are currently investigating the case.

“We will be working with the medical examiner’s office to identify who this person is and continue with that active investigation,” says SLCPD.

Police have not released any further details as they’re currently in the early stages of investigating.

Original Story: DEVELOPING: Body found in Jordan River, investigators on scene

THURSDAY 1/27/22 12:26 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have discovered a body in the Jordan River on Thursday.

Salt Lake City Police say detectives with the homicide unit are currently at the scene.

No cause of death is known at this time and authorities are still piecing the details together.

No further details have been released.

