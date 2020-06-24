Details on 1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen’s funeral services

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Funeral services for a northern Utah airman killed during a training exercise have been released.

1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen’s body returns to Utah this Friday. He will arrive at 1:55 at Salt Lake City International Airport. The route following his arrival is I-215 to Legacy, Legacy to 89, 89 to Shepard Lane to 1075 W. 1075 West, heading north to the mortuary.

Lt. Allen’s viewing will be on July 3rd and his funeral will be on Independence Day, according to family.

Lt. Allen is from Perry, Utah. Allen’s body was brought back to the United States last week, after he died in a training exercise off the coast of Northern England.

Lt. Allen was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath Base.

Since his passing, neighbors have teamed up with Follow the Flag, an organization that honors first responders by putting up flags in their yards and around the neighborhood.