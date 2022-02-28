(ABC4) – As much of the nation – and world at large for that matter – faces many dark consequences of ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, one essential item in particular is looked at an indicator of where things are: gas prices.

For now, Utah is doing fairly well compared to the rest of the nation, with a cost per gallon of regular at an average of $3.401, which is nearly 21 cents less than the current national average, which sits now at $3.610, according to AAA.

California drivers are paying far more than anywhere else in the country with an average cost per gallon of regular fuel going for $4.827.

Utah’s current figure is actually a slight decrease from last week’s average of $3.406 but is a bit of a bump up from what local drivers were paying last month, an average of $3.369.

The real shocker is how much gas prices have raised in Utah from where they were at this time last year. On Feb. 28, 2021, a gallon of regular fuel went for an average of $2.504, nearly 90 cents less than where prices are now.

Utahns also have a long ways to go to reach the highest recorded average price in state history, which came on July 17, 2008 when the cost reached $4.264.

Still, AAA’s data shows that the current cost of gasoline is much higher than it was in 2021, 2020, and 2019. The situation at the gas pumps in Utah and across the United States is closely tied to conflicts in Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”