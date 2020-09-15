Despite pandemic USDB continues to help children with unique needs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Due to the Pandemic and the concerns it has created, the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind are seeing their early intervention services drop. The school and Utah Department of Health remind, despite what is going on in our world, they are still ready and able to offer their vast resources and services to Utah families in need.

The first five years of a child’s life are so important. This is when the foundation is built for a successful future, but for children with unique needs, the first five years are especially critical.

Susan Thomas the communications director from the Utah School for Deaf and Blind explained their concern right now, “We would really hate for any family to miss out on the help they can get.”

Tuesday the school issued a reminder: we are still here. While the pandemic has changed so much in our world, the school’s ability to help Utah families never stopped.

Shanda Miller is one of the families working with the school. She explained when first teamed up with the school, “we didn’t know what we were doing so that guidance is so important as a parent.”

Miller’s family has been working with the Utah School of Deaf and Blind for three years. The day she brought home her now 3-year-old twins from the hospital, there was a team helping her navigate the twins’ vision and hearing challenges.

Thanks to the continued help and resources, her children are thriving and progressing.

Miller said, “Pinterest and Google can only get you so far. Having a team to help us and physically be there to support us and be there to help us do things; there are just not words.”

Missing support during the critical first five years of life can cause long-term setbacks in a child’s development.

To those who need help, but are going without: look into resources now.

Thomas said, “If your kid really needs some extra help, it can be life-changing for them.” or Baby Watch Early Intervention, families with children under age 3 can contact: (800) 961-4226 or visit http://utahbabywatch.org

For Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, families with children of any school-age can contact: 801-629-4700 or visit www.usdb.org