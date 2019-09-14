Deputies say sexual assault victim ran to neighbors for help in West Point

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Davis County say they are investigating a very violent sexual attack that happened Friday morning. The victim ran to neighbors homes in West Point seeking help.

It all started when deputies said Brandon Dunaj began hitting a woman on their way to his West Point home after attending a country concert at USANA.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office Media and Community Engagement Director Liz Sollis said, “We received a call this morning, about 3:30 this morning, about a sexual – well very violent sexual and physical assault of a female.”

Deputies arrested Dunaj for rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault.

Brandon Dunaj Booking Photo

According to a probable cause statement, the woman tried to get away once at the home.

“Brandon dragged her by her hair inside the house where he continued to assault her. On a second incident, he dragged her from the front lawn and attacked her,” the document read.

Adding there were “drag marks” through the grass, dirt, and rocks.

Detectives said the victim got free once Dunaj fell asleep.

“The suspect was arrested. He has already bailed out,” said Sollis.

Neighbors told ABC4 News after deputies finished their investigation and released the home to Dunaj, he came out and mowed his front yard and went back inside.

Once at the hospital deputies said the victim had a “swollen right eye to the point she could barely see out of it.” Adding there was “…bruising wrapping around the sides of her neck.”

And clear defensive wounds.

“We’ve been very committed to investigating the scene, making sure they get all of the evidence that they need to collect in order to protect that victim as she moves through the court process,” said Sollis.

Court Records show Dunaj pleaded guilty to theft in 1997, has several traffic tickets, and a 2015 protective order against him.

This most recent case is currently being reviewed by the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the toll-free Statewide 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis and Information Hotline at 1-888-421-1100. Click here or a list of Rape Crisis Resources in Utah.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: