Deputies need help finding missing 42-year-old man

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 42-year-old man.

Gerald Joe has been missing since October 23rd and was last seen in Blanding, Utah, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is advised to contact the San Juan Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

