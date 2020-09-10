Deputies looking for suspect in a theft case near Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies are looking for a suspect in a theft incident.

Deputies say the incident happened on July 12 at about 11 a.m. when a man stole a camouflage Yamaha Grizzly 4 wheeler and a blue Pulsar portable generator from private property near Diamond Campground in Spanish Fork Canyon.







Anyone who recognizes the person in question is asked to call Detective Sherwood with the Utah County Sherriff’s office at (801)851-4026.