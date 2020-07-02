Deputies looking for 3 suspects who trespassed at city water tank causing boil order

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office need help to identify three individuals who trespassed on the Woodland Hill culinary water tank.

Woodland Hills city officials received an alert that someone was trespassing at their city’s culinary water storage tank. Security cameras captured pictures of what appeared to be three young men inside the fenced area if the tank and actually on top of the water tank.

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

The incident caused city officials to issue an order for residents to boil water until they could determine if the trespassers had damaged any equipment or contaminated the water.

Woodland Hills officials had the order in place for 48 hours until it was determined to be safe.

Anyone who recognized the individuals in question is asked to call central Utah Dispatch at (801)794-3970 and ask to speak to a deputy.