Deputies in Garfield County searching for missing 65-year-old man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officials in Garfield County are searching for a 65-year-old missing man.

Deputies said Luis Michael Masella was last seen leaving the Marianna Inn located in Panguitch Wednesday night.

Masella left around 9:30 p.m. and headed north on US Highway 89 in a 2017 black Chevrolet Silverado with aftermarket wheels and tires, according to a press release issued by the Department of Public Safety.

Masella has grey hair, blue eyes, and is 6 foot tall and weighs 190 lbs. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, black shorts, flip flops, and a Harley Davidson T-shirt.

Deputies say Masella was in a state of confusion when he left and he did not take his cell phone or important medications.

A photo of Masella was not released. If anyone has any information about Masalla, please contact Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-1134.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate