Deputies in Garfield County searching for missing 65-year-old man

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officials in Garfield County are searching for a 65-year-old missing man.

Deputies said Luis Michael Masella was last seen leaving the Marianna Inn located in Panguitch Wednesday night.

Masella left around 9:30 p.m. and headed north on US Highway 89 in a 2017 black Chevrolet Silverado with aftermarket wheels and tires, according to a press release issued by the Department of Public Safety.

Masella has grey hair, blue eyes, and is 6 foot tall and weighs 190 lbs. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, black shorts, flip flops, and a Harley Davidson T-shirt.

Deputies say Masella was in a state of confusion when he left and he did not take his cell phone or important medications.

A photo of Masella was not released. If anyone has any information about Masalla, please contact Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-1134.