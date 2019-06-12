Newsfore Opt-In Form

Deputies: Alligator bit off piece of patrol car in Louisiana

News

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

MOORINGSPORT, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana say an alligator took a bite out of one of their patrol cars.

WBRZ-TV reports deputies were called Monday to Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish after someone spotted the gator in the middle of the road.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were waiting for wildlife removal experts to arrive when the alligator chomped off a piece of the front bumper. Deputies estimate the alligator was 8 feet (2.4 meters) long.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

A photo from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows the reptile in grass next to what appears to be the black rectangular grill of the car.

Authorities say the gator escaped before the wildlife removal experts arrived.

What others are clicking on:

Utah representative empowering other women to run for leadership positions

Pride flags won’t come down in Heber despite controversy

Man charged after police discover 157 sexually explicit images of young children on SD card

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS