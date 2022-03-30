SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah doctors say of out about 500 backlogged non-life-threatening surgeries roughly 25% of those are now complete.



The over a dozen medical service members from US Navy say they’re honored at the opportunity carry out this mission in Utah.

The Department of Defense U.S. Navy teams of medics arrived at University Hospital on March 2nd, Dr. Kencee Graves, MD and Assistant Medical Chief officer says the Military team begin actually caring for patients and assisting doctors by March 6th.

Doctors say they thanks to those men and women they can move forward in scheduling both covid and non-covid patients for care.

On Wednesday morning, during a show of gratitude and appreciation, doctors at the University of Utah Health along with state and military leaders are saying thank you!

Over the last four weeks, a military medical team from the U.S Navy has been right inside the U of U Hospital working alongside local doctors doing everything from caring for patients to administrative duties.



Doctors say the impact of having the help was felt in a matter of days, “for the first time in almost two years we didn’t have to call in a medical backup team” says Graves. This allowed for University doctors and nursing staff to enjoy their scheduled days off.

The highly trained team of about 20 physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and administrators are part of the Department of Defense’s support to FEMA.



U of U Doctors says they were able to open about a third of their nearly 800 beds that were closed due to staffing challenges.

The help of the Navy medical team also allowed doctors to complete about 25% of the 500 backlogged non-life-threatening surgeries, some of which had been postponed since last fall during the COVID Delta variant surge.

“What they’ve allowed us to do us prepare ourselves to be in a better position moving forward” says Graves.

Charlene Dalto, Dual status commander at the Utah National Guard says that being able to carry this mission at home was meaningful “this team allowed the hospital to reset from the effects of covid and long care is provided.”

Sebastien Fontages a U.S. Navy respiratory therapist from San Diego says the experience allowed him to further his skillset “it was mostly focused on COVID and the impact it had on hospitals and opening up surgeries.’

The deployment wrapping up as doctors say they are seeing a decline in covid cases and transmission across the state, for now the leaders at U OF U Health say they can move forward in getting patients in need of immediate care scheduled accordingly.

“It was bridge for us to recover from omicron surge and move forward into in what a new-normal looks like” says Dr. Graves.