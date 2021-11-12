Department of Workforce Services to hold apprenticeship job fair

Gov. Spencer Cox meets with the Apprenticeship Utah Network after declaring Nov. 15-20 National Apprenticeship week. Pictured left to right: Jared Brydson, Apprenticeship Network co-chair; Jeff Worthington, Utah AFL-CIO; Melisa Stark, Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs; Gov. Spencer Cox; Pat Miller, Office of Apprenticeship state director; Alexia Murphy, Department of Workforce Services program specialist; Joey Gilbert, Apprenticeship Network co-chair; Peter Reed, Talent Ready program manager.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting a free virtual apprenticeship and job fair Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is in honor of National Apprenticeship Week. Over 100 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors will be there to fill open positions throughout the state.

Gov. Spencer Cox met with representatives from DWS and from the Apprenticeship Utah Network this week to declare National Apprenticeship Week in Utah from Nov. 15th to the 20th.

“Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with related classroom instruction,” Workforce Development Division director Liz Carver said. “If you’re looking for a job, it is a great time to consider an apprenticeship.”

Among the benefits of having an apprenticeship are incremental wage increases, job security, and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate, or degree, according to a DWS press statement. The need for apprenticeships and apprenticeship programs is expanding.

“We currently have 261 registered apprenticeship programs in Utah with 29 added last year,” Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs Melissa Stark. “We are excited to see growth in traditional fields such as construction and manufacturing as well as non-traditional industries such as IT and health care.”

Industries that will be at the job fair and interviewing for full and part-time positions are health care, banking, retail, hospitality, transportation, government, and education among others.

Job seekers are welcome to participate via smartphone or computer. They can pre-register with DWS at jobs.utah.gov and register for the event at a link provided. On the day of the event, applicants can log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join the job fair. The job fair link is available 15 minutes prior to the event.

DWS will also be offering an online workshop the day before the fair to help job seekers get the most out of the event. For more information and to see what companies will be at the job fair, go to the event page.