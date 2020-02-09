Department of Defense releases identity of two fallen soldiers

The Department of Defense announced today the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Both soldiers died February 8, 2020 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation. 

The deceased are:
Sgt. 1st Class* Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas.
Sgt. 1st Class* Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
* indicates posthumous promotion

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

